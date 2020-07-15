Organizer of Hong Kong pro-democracy primaries steps down amid Beijing pressure

Newly-elected lawmaker Au Nok-hin walks after swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China March 21, 2018.

A key organizer of primary elections for Hong Kong's pro-democracy camp said on Wednesday he was stepping down after Beijing said the vote may violate the new national security law and could amount to subversion.

Former democracy lawmaker Au Nok-hin helped organize the weekend poll that saw more than 610,000 people vote in what was widely seen as a symbolic protest against the sweeping legislation imposed on the city by Beijing.

"Withdrawal is the only choice (I have, to) ... protect myself and others," Au said in a Facebook post.

The primary polls were aimed at selecting democracy candidates to stand in September elections for the Legislative Council, Hong Kong's governing body.

However, the primaries could violate the new national security law, said Beijing's top office in the city, the Hong Kong Liaison Office, the Chinese government agency Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, and the city's leader Carrie Lam.

"For those who do not recognize democracy, or do not agree with democratic values, it is difficult to understand the meaning of the primary election," said Benny Tai, another organizer of the pro-democracy polls.

The new security law punishes what Beijing broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison and sees Chinese intelligence agents operating officially in the city for the first time.