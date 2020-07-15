U.S. firms saw uptick in activity but outlook weighs, Fed survey shows

U.S. businesses saw an uptick in activity into the beginning of July as states eased restrictions to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday, but many were uncertain about the economic outlook.

The mixed picture illustrated in the U.S. central bank's latest snapshot of firms' views mirrors wider economic data, from the unemployment rate to factory activity, which have improved since stay-at-home orders were eased in many parts of the country by the end of May, but could soon show signs of faltering as virus cases surge again.

"Economic activity increased in almost all Districts, but remained well below where it was prior to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Fed said in its report. "Outlooks remained highly uncertain, as contacts grappled with how long the COVID-19 pandemic would continue and the magnitude of its economic implications."

The Fed's survey, known as the "Beige Book," was conducted across its 12 districts from the end of May through July 6.