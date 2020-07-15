Treasury yields move higher ahead of Fed's Beige Book report

U.S. government debt prices were lower Wednesday morning as market sentiment turned positive on vaccine hopes.

At around 3 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 0.6266% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also moved higher to 1.3128%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Wednesday's trading has been tracking news that Moderna, a biotech firm, said that its potential vaccine to prevent Covid-19 delivered a solid immune response in an early-stage human trial among all 45 patients.