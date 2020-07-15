Virgin Galactic changing CEOs, bringing on Disney's Michael Colglazier

Virgin Galactic announced on Wednesday that George Whitesides would step aside as CEO, with the space tourism venture appointing former Disney executive Michael Colglazier.

Whitesides will stay on with the company in a new role, serving as its chief space officer. Colglazier was most recently the president and managing director of Disney Parks International.

The CEO changeover will be effective next Monday.

Shares of Virgin Galactic rose nearly 4% in after-hours trading from its close of $18.55.

Subscribe to CNBC PRO for exclusive insights and analysis, and live business day programming from around the world.