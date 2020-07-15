Wall Street got bullish on these stocks heading into earnings season

Shoppers, some wearing PPE (personal protective equipment), of a face mask or covering as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, queue to enter a recently re-opened Nike store at Gunwharf Keys shopping centre in Portsmouth, southern England on June 16, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Wall Street grew optimistic on a handful of companies in the weeks leading up to what is expected to be a tumultuous earnings season.

Corporate profits among U.S. companies are expected to fall about 44% in the second quarter due to the coronavirus crisis, according to Refinitiv. Uncertainty is high this earnings season as the majority of companies pulled their guidance due to the pandemic.

Despite the turmoil, analysts rallied around of handful of stocks they thought could see share price appreciation following the report.

CNBC used TipRanks data to find which stocks had their 12-month price target raised in the past 30 days. Take a look at the list here.