What to watch today: Dow to rise as Moderna reports positive vaccine data, Goldman earnings beat

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures pointed to an opening pop of about 500 points as Wall Street responds to positive news involving Moderna's potential coronavirus vaccine. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also were higher. The Dow enters the session on a three-day win streak, including a 557-point gain Tuesday. The S&P and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite returned to the green, advancing 1.3% and 0.94%, respectively. (CNBC)



* Treasury yields move higher ahead of Fed's Beige Book report (CNBC) Goldman Sachs (GS) reported quarterly revenues and per-share earnings that far exceeded Street expectations, sending its shares higher by more than 4% in the premarket. The investment bank posted second-quarter revenues of $13.3 billion, ahead of the expected $9.75 billion, and earnings per share of $6.26, when analysts anticipated $3.78 per share. (CNBC) Shares of UnitedHealth (UNH) were higher by more than 1% in early trading following the health insurer's second-quarter earnings report. UnitedHealth's quarterly profits more than doubled compared to a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic resulted in some medical care to be deferred. (Reuters) On today's economic calendar, import prices and the New York Federal Reserve Bank's Empire State manufacturing index are set to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The Fed's Beige Book report will come out at 2 p.m ET. Don't forget: Today is the new deadline to file 2019 tax returns or pay taxes owed to the IRS.

IN THE NEWS TODAY

STOCKS TO WATCH

Best Buy (BBY), the nation's largest electronics retailer, will require all customers to wear masks in its stores, becoming the latest retailer to do so. Other large chains, including Starbucks (SBUX) and Costco (COST), have instituted similar rules. Facebook (FB) and Sony (SNE) are planning to increase output of upcoming gaming devices by as much as 50%, according to a report in the Nikkei Asian Review. Sony raised production orders for its PlayStation 5 to about 9 million units from 6 million, while Facebook is increasing orders for its Oculus virtual reality headsets by about 50% to a total of about 2 million. New Jersey regulators meet today to decide on the fate of Eldorado Resorts' (ERI) planned merger with Caesar's Entertainment (CZR). New Jersey is the last state approval that the two casino operators will need to complete the deal, with Indiana and Nevada having already given their approval. Satellite radio and streaming service operator Sirius XM (SIRI) added $2 billion to its stock buyback program. Massachusetts filed suit against Uber Technologies (UBER) and Lyft (UBER), saying the ride-hailing companies incorrectly classified drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, depriving them of benefits. Uber and Lyft face a similar legal action in California. PVH Corp. (PVH) is shutting down 162 retail stores and cutting 450 jobs in North America, due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on apparel sales. The company behind brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and IZOD said the move affects 12% of its workforce and will save about $80 million annually.

