After selling Apple, these are the stocks value investor Bill Nygren is buying now

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Value investor Bill Nygren told CNBC on Thursday he has exited his Apple position after more than a decade and started buying the stocks of T-Mobile, among other names.

"Most of the time that we owned Apple, it was selling at below a market multiple so the only thing you needed to believe to justify holding it was that it was at least an average company and that for us was a really easy thing to believe about Apple," the Oakmark Fund's portfolio manager said on "Halftime Report."

Nygren said the fund earned over 25 times its money across the years it owned Apple, which was trading around $385 per share Thursday. Here are the stocks it's betting on now.