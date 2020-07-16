China gives the go-ahead for human trials of BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidate

The headquarters of German immunotherapy company BioNTech stands on April 22, 2020 in Mainz, Germany.

China has approved an early-stage trial in humans of German firm BioNTech's experimental coronavirus vaccine, its local partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Thursday.

The potential vaccine is one of the two most advanced candidates that BioNTech is working on with its partner Pfizer and they received "fast track" status this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which is designed to speed up the regulatory review process.

Fosun Pharma said in a filing that a unit will initiate a phase one clinical trial of BNT162b1 "as soon as possible once it is ready."

It is licensed to exclusively develop and commercialize Covid-19 vaccine products developed by using BioNTech's mRNA technology in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.