A guest takes a selfie at Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort on July 11, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

The continued spread of the coronvirus pandemic means that Disney's business won't be back to normal until the middle of next year, Cowen said in a note to clients.

The firm downgraded the stock to market perform from outperform, saying that the entertainment giant's park and film units still have months of poor performance ahead.