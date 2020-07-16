Domino's Pizza U.S. same-store sales soar 16% as more consumers order delivery

Domino's Pizza on Thursday reported that its quarterly U.S. same-store sales soared 16.1% as more consumers ordered pizza delivery during the coronavirus pandemic.
Shares of the company rose less than 1% in premarket trading.
Here's what the company did:
The pizza chain reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $118.7 million, or $2.99 per share, up from $92.4 million, or $2.19 per share, a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected $2.24 per share.
Net sales rose 13.4% to $920 million, topping expectations of $911.5 million.
The company also announced that Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lawrence will retire once Domino's finds his successor.