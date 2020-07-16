Wall Street delivered the 'kind of pullback I've been waiting for,' Jim Cramer says

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised that investors go hunting for companies that have strong fundamentals but whose stock prices are backtracking after Wall Street declined for the first time in multiple sessions.

"We needed a breather. The market can't go up every day without some sellers coming out of the woodwork," the "Mad Money" host said. "This is exactly, though, the kind of pullback I've been waiting for, so we have to use this moment to regroup and figure out the market's next move."

The market took a break from its upward climb as valuations on many stocks are nearing their limits, among other market-moving factors, he added.

"Review your portfolio. Understand that if you have a bunch of high-flying momentum stocks — they're going to trade together and they're going to go down — you might want to trim those positions, as we've been doing for my charitable trust," Cramer said.

The comments come after the Dow Jones dropped 135 points, or 0.50%, to 26,734.71 for the blue-chip index's first decline in four sessions and just the fourth down day this month. The S&P 500 slipped 0.34% to 3,215.57 and the Nasdaq Composite reversed 0.73% to 10,473.83.

The broad S&P index turned in its fourth decline in July and the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined for just the third time this month. The major averages are all up more or less 4% month to date.