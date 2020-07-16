Netflix earnings, Twitter's massive hack, and everything else you missed in business news: CNBC After Hours

CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC's Eamon Javers and CNBC.com's Steve Kovach team up on a deep dive in to the colossal hack of high profile Twitter accounts. Plus, Netflix earnings, Domino's sales spike, and everything else you missed in business news.

Twitter was ill-equipped to handle an unprecedented hack — now we need answers



Wednesday's Twitter hack wasn't just unprecedented, it was a shocking revelation that the company is ill-equipped to handle the security of a platform that's the backbone of breaking news, government policy and market-moving events on the internet.

So far, all we know for sure from Twitter is that at least one of its own employees were involved in the attack. Twitter described it as "social engineering," which typically means a hacker is able to trick someone into providing their login credentials for access. Twitter has not provided more information on the hack, but said more will come as its investigation continues.

But a report from Vice on Wednesday described a much darker scenario. Vice's reporter said he spoke anonymously with at least some of the hackers involved in Wednesday's attack on Twitter, and they claimed to have paid off a Twitter employee to gain access to a tool that provides deep control over high-profile Twitter accounts.