Report on Russian influence in UK politics to be published soon

Anti-Brexit supporters protest outside Downing Street in Westminster urging Prime Minister Boris Johnson to release the report from the intelligence and security committee examining Russian infiltration in British politics on 18 January, 2020 in London, England.

A long-delayed report into Russian influence in British politics will be published in the next week, parliament's intelligence and security committee agreed on Thursday, a day after a dispute over the appointment of its chairman.

The committee, which oversees the work of Britain's intelligence community, has been in focus since the publication of the report into Russian influence was delayed by last year's election, and the appointment of the group was also postponed.

Opposition lawmakers have accused the government of seeking to tighten its control over the committee. But those attempts, which officials deny, seemed to be derailed on Wednesday when Conservative lawmaker Julian Lewis was voted as chairman.

He beat former minister Chris Grayling, who had been tipped as the government's choice, and Lewis was promptly expelled from the Conservative Party, in what some said was another sign that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not tolerate dissent.

Lewis will keep his parliamentary seat, and the committee chair, as an independent.