Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV

Here are Thursday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Nikola, Apple, Tesla, Peloton & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • JPMorgan downgraded Cisco to neutral from overweight.
  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez and Kraft Heinz to buy from hold.
  • Cowen downgraded Disney to market perform from outperform.
  • UBS downgraded Peloton to neutral from buy.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated Nikola as hold.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Dell to overweight from equal weight.
  • CFRA initiated Zoom as sell.
  • Canaccord raised its price target on Apple to $444 from $310.
  • Morgan Stanley raised its price target on Amazon to $3,450 from $2,800.
  • Bank of America upgraded Dollar Tree to buy from hold.
  • SunTrust raised its price target on Alphabet to $1,805 from $1,550.
  • Citi raised its price target on Tesla to $450 from $246.
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan speaks before the Nasdaq opening bell ceremony in New York on April 18, 2019.
Kena Betancur | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

JPMorgan downgraded Cisco to neutral from overweight

JPMorgan said in its downgrade of Cisco that it sees "limited" investor enthusiasm and earnings per share growth. 

"We are downgrading CSCO shares to Neutral led by our expectation for limited investor enthusiasm for the shares in the absence of visibility into a return to revenue growth amidst continuing headwinds to Enterprise spending in the backdrop of an uncertain macro, although latest checks indicated Enterprise IT spending remaining more resilient than expected."

Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez & Kraft Heinz to buy from hold

Deutsche Bank said in its upgrade of the food companies that they were "too compelling to stay sidelined."

"We are reinforcing our constructive view on Staples, and highlighting incremental preference for the Food subsector (upgrading MDLZ and KHC to Buy). Recent COVID-driven events should allow Food companies an opportunity to accelerate self-improvement efforts; reduce their leverage ratios faster (enhancing strategic optionality); increase much needed reinvestments in capabilities, marketing, and innovation; and in turn improve go-forward fundamental prospects, especially relative to smaller, less well-financed competition—a proven formula for success in other CPG subsectors over the past 5+ years."