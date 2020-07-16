U.S., Canada and UK accuse Russia of trying to steal coronavirus vaccine data

Hackers linked to Russian intelligence services are trying to steal information about coronavirus vaccine research in the U.S., Canada and U.K., security officials said Thursday.

Officials said a group known as APT29 — also known as "Cozy Bear" — was likely to blame for the attack. That assessment has been backed by the U.S. Department for Homeland Security, the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency, the National Security Agency, Canada's Communications Security Establishment and the U.K.'s National Cyber Security Centre.

A Kremlin spokesperson was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.