Here's what every Wall Street analyst expects from Netflix's earnings after the bell

Michael Bloom
Reed Hastings, chief executive officer of Netflix.
Akio Kon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It's widely expected to be a disappointing earnings season according to Wall Street analysts, but not for Netflix.

The streaming giant is the first of the so-called FAANG stocks - which also includes Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google -  to report its second-quarter earnings results on Thursday after the bell. Subscriber growth trends, competition, and content are just a few of the things investors should watch closely analysts say.

Shares of Netflix are up 61% this year compared with S&P 500 which is down almost 1%.

Most analysts say the future looks even brighter for the stay-at-home stock despite growing fears a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Just this week a slew of analysts raised their price targets ahead of the report saying they still see more upside in the stock.

Here's what else analysts are watching for with Netflix earnings: