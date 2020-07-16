Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange. Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Dow Jones Industrial Average drops 135 points

Big Tech struggles once again

Microsoft shares fell 1.98% and Apple dipped 1.23%. Amazon closed around the flatline along with Facebook. Netflix was the outperformer among Big Tech stocks, rising 0.79% ahead of its earnings release. Major tech stocks — which have been the stalwarts in the market this year — are mostly down for the week.

Jobless claims disappoint, retail sales surge

The weekly jobless claims number came in slightly worse than expected. The Labor Department said a total of 1.3 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, compared to Dow Jones estimates of 1.25 million first-time filers. However, retail sales jumped 7.5% in June, topping expectations of a 5.2% increase per Dow Jones. This reading came after May's 17.7% surge, which blew past estimates and was the largest reading on record.

What happens next?