What to watch today: Wall Street under pressure after Dow's 4-day win streak

Michelle Obama is the latest high-profile name to host an exclusive Spotify (SPOT) podcast. "The Michelle Obama Podcast," which launches July 29, is the first product borne out of last year's Spotify deal with the former first family's production company, Higher Ground. SunTrust raised its price target on Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) to a Wall Street high $1,805 per share, based on what it sees as better-than-expected trends in the company's search ad business among other factors. Tesla (TSLA) vehicle registrations in California fell nearly 48% during the second quarter compared to a year earlier, according to data compiled by marketing research firm Cross-Sell. Model 3 registrations fell by nearly 64%. Many parts of the U.S. were under government-imposed stay-at-home orders during the quarter. Alcoa (AA) lost 2 cents per share for its second quarter, smaller than the 38 cents a share loss that Wall Street was anticipating. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. Alcoa said it has lowered production costs, increased output, and improved its balance sheet in the face of the pandemic. Sleep Number (SNBR) lost 45 cents per share for the second quarter, smaller than the 67 cents a share loss predicted by analysts. Revenue also topped expectations. Sales were down 20% compared to a year earlier as stores closed due to the pandemic, but the company did reduce operating expenses by 17%. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) plans to raise $925 million in debt, and $250 million in an equity offering, as it seeks to boost liquidity while waiting for cruise industry sailings to resume.

