What to watch today: Wall Street under pressure after Dow's 4-day win streak

U.S. stock futures were pointing to declines at Thursday's open on Wall Street as bank earnings continued to roll in and two key economic data points were released. The Dow logged its fourth straight session of gains Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were also higher Wednesday. (CNBC)
Just like at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs earlier this week, a surge in second-quarter trading revenue during coronavirus market volatility boosted earnings at Bank of America (BAC) and Morgan Stanley (MS). BofA, which exceeded estimates on per-share profit and only slightly beat on revenue, said Thursday it set aside another $4 billion for coronavirus-related loan losses. Morgan Stanley saw per-share earnings and revenue smash expectations. (CNBC)
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), a Dow-30 stock, reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that beat estimates. However, Q2 profit fell 35% from last year as the coronavirus forced hospitals to forgo elective surgeries and revenue dropped 10% from a year ago. Netflix is set to report earnings after Thursday's stock market close. (CNBC)
* J&J hopes to begin late-stage coronavirus vaccine trial ahead of schedule in September (CNBC)
The Commerce Department said Thursday that June retail sales rose a better-than-expected 7.5% after soaring 18.2% in May. The Labor Department said that a greater-than-expected 1.3 million American workers filed for initial jobless claims for the week ending July 11, a 16th week that first-time filings for unemployment benefits exceeded 1 million. (CNBC)
U.S. daily coronavirus cases exceeded 60,000 for the second day in a row on Wednesday. Total U.S. infections approached 3.5 million Thursday morning, just over 25% of all cases around the globe. Total U.S. deaths from Covid-19 at more than 137,400 were nearly a quarter of all global fatalities. (Johns Hopkins University)
White House advisor and top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to talk about the coronavirus outbreak on Facebook with Mark Zuckerberg this afternoon. In an interview with The Atlantic, Fauci said, "I'm doing okay; I'm doing fine. I am running a bit on fumes." He added, "It's enough to keep me going."
* Trump administration shifts control of coronavirus hospital data from CDC to HHS (CNBC)
Starting Monday, Walmart (WMT) will require shoppers to wears masks inside both Walmart stores and Sam's Club warehouses. They're one of a growing number of retailers, including Costco and Best Buy, that are now requiring shoppers to wear masks. Kroger (KR) said it's new mask policy will go into effect on Wednesday. (CNBC)
* Amazon extends work from home order until Jan. 8 (CNBC)
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden holds an 11-point lead nationally over President Donald Trump, according to the latest NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. Seven in 10 respondents said the country is on the wrong track, with majorities disapproving of Trump's handling of the coronavirus crisis and race relations.
With less than four months before the November election, Trump said he's removing Brad Parscale as his campaign manager and promoting veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien to lead his 2020 reelection effort. Parscale will oversee the campaign's digital and data strategies and continue to be a senior advisor to the campaign. (NBC News)
More than a dozen high-profile Twitter accounts, including those from Apple, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Biden and former President Barack Obama, were hacked Wednesday and displayed tweets telling followers to send bitcoin to a specific address. Shares of Twitter (TWTR) were sinking 5% in Thursday's premarket trading. (CNBC)
Shares of American Airlines (AAL) were also moving lower in the premarket, dropping about 4%, after the carrier warned about 25,000 front-line employees, roughly 29% of its U.S. mainline workforce, that they could be furloughed this fall. American is the latest carrier to prepare staff for job cuts as surges in coronavirus cases dash hopes for a quick rebound in travel demand. (CNBC)
* JetBlue and American will share passengers in bid to fend off United and Delta (CNBC)
Michelle Obama is the latest high-profile name to host an exclusive Spotify (SPOT) podcast. "The Michelle Obama Podcast," which launches July 29, is the first product borne out of last year's Spotify deal with the former first family's production company, Higher Ground.
SunTrust raised its price target on Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) to a Wall Street high $1,805 per share, based on what it sees as better-than-expected trends in the company's search ad business among other factors.
Tesla (TSLA) vehicle registrations in California fell nearly 48% during the second quarter compared to a year earlier, according to data compiled by marketing research firm Cross-Sell. Model 3 registrations fell by nearly 64%. Many parts of the U.S. were under government-imposed stay-at-home orders during the quarter.
Alcoa (AA) lost 2 cents per share for its second quarter, smaller than the 38 cents a share loss that Wall Street was anticipating. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. Alcoa said it has lowered production costs, increased output, and improved its balance sheet in the face of the pandemic.
Sleep Number (SNBR) lost 45 cents per share for the second quarter, smaller than the 67 cents a share loss predicted by analysts. Revenue also topped expectations. Sales were down 20% compared to a year earlier as stores closed due to the pandemic, but the company did reduce operating expenses by 17%.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) plans to raise $925 million in debt, and $250 million in an equity offering, as it seeks to boost liquidity while waiting for cruise industry sailings to resume.
Khloe Kardashian, the 36-year-old reality television star, is teaming up with Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) to promote the company's newly launched migraine drug, Nurtec ODT. Kardashian is working on Biohaven's newly launched "Take Back Today" campaign to help migraine patients bond and share information. (CNBC)