5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

1. Dow set to rise after snapping 4-day win streak

Dow futures were pointing to a modest gain at Friday's open, one day after the blue chip average snapped a four-session winning streak with a 0.5% drop. Daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit another record, topping 77,000 on Thursday. Florida on Thursday reported its third straight day of over 11,000 of new infections, another state record. Sagging tech stocks pushed the Nasdaq down 0.7% on Thursday. Shares of Netflix were sinking 7% in the premarket on a quarterly earnings miss and weaker-than-expected subscriber growth guidance.

On Friday's economic calendar, the government reports June housing starts at 8:30 a.m. ET. Economists expect an 18.1% surge after a 4.3% increase in May. The rebound in the housing market comes as 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit new lows, sinking to 2.98% this week, according to Freddie Mac.

2. Netflix reports mixed results, makes Sarandos co-CEO

Netflix on Thursday afternoon reported earnings of $1.59 per share in the second quarter, short of estimates of $1.81. Revenue of $6.15 billion and global paid net subscriber additions of nearly 10.1 million beat expectations. However, Netflix expects 2.5 million net subscriber additions for the third quarter, less than half what analysts had expected.

Netflix content executive director, Ted Sarandos attends the Vive Netflix 2017 at Museo Casa de la Bola on August 2, 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico. Victor Chavez | Getty Images

The video streaming giant also promoted Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos to co-CEO alongside current CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings. Netflix also said that safely restarting production is a top priority. The 2020 slate is not expected to be impacted heavily by the lengthy halt in film and TV creation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3. Pelosi says aid bill at $1.3 trillion 'not enough'

Mitch McConnell speaks with Nancy Pelosi following an on Dec.8, 2016 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee | Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new, developing coronavirus relief bill would cost at least $1.3 trillion, but she argued it's not enough. Leaders in the Democratic-led House and Republican-controlled Senate acknowledge they need to approve more aid as the coronavirus spreads unabated. Congress has a couple weeks to extend the federal $600-per-week enhanced unemployment benefit that's been a critical lifeline for jobless Americans. Pelosi has pushed for another round of direct payments to individuals, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he's open to it. But they're currently at odds over what else to include.

4. Fauci to young people: 'You're propagating the pandemic'

Mark Zuckerberg and Anthony Fauci Source: Facebook

White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event Friday morning, a day after urging young Americans not take the coronavirus lightly. "You're propagating the pandemic," the nation's top infectious disease expert told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an interview Thursday evening. While praising Fauci for his work, Zuckerberg criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. "It's really disappointing that we still don't have adequate testing, that the credibility of our top scientists like yourself and the CDC are being undermined," the Facebook chief told Fauci.

5. CDC extends ban on U.S. cruises through September

A man navigates his boat next to Cruise Ships docked at the port of Long Beach during the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic on April 11, 2020 in Long Beach, California. Apu Gomes | Getty Images