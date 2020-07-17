UK government to drop work from home message in favor of employer discretion

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 3, 2020.

The British government will stop telling people to work from home and give more discretion to employers to decide whether its safe for staff to return to their workplaces, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"From the 1st of August, we will update our advice on going to work," Johnson said at a news conference.

"Instead of government telling people to work from home, we're going to give employers more discretion and ask them to make decisions about how their staff can work safely," he said.