Credit Suisse doubles Tesla stock price forecast but is still neutral

Wall Street analysts are scrambling to catch up with Tesla's record run, which has seen shares gain more than 250% this year.
On Friday, Credit Suisse more than doubled its price target on the stock — lifting it to $1,400 from $700 — saying shares are "priced for perfection."
But analyst Dan Levy maintained his neutral rating on the electric vehicle maker, arguing that given the recent run-up in shares, "any material hiccup could drive a correction."
Tesla continues to be a favorite stock among retail investors, and after the company beat second quarter delivery estimates, speculation is growing that it will report a fourth straight quarter of GAAP profits when it posts second quarter results on July 22. This means it could be considered for inclusion in the S&P 500.
"While Tesla always had a wide retail following, with the stock's run-up, retail interest has surged, especially over the past month," Levy wrote. "Robinhood ... saw Tesla as the most widely added stock over the past month."
One of the primary factors behind Levy's new target, which is still below the $1,500 per share the stock currently fetches, is Tesla increasing the number of cars sold. Credit Suisse now envisions the company producing 1.8 million cars by 2025, versus prior estimates of 1.2 million.
Shares of Tesla have gained nearly 500% in the last year, which Levy partially attributed to bears covering their short position. He noted that there's currently 14 million shares of short interest, which is just under 10% of the float, compared with around 40 million shares, are 35% of the float, a year ago.
"With no short thesis at the moment aside from valuation (which hasn't been a deterrent), and with the remaining short interest likely mostly related to hedging against the outstanding convertible bonds, it has cleared out fundamental short sellers," he said.
In another sign that Tesla continues to mystify the Street to a certain extent, Levy said his comment that the stock could react negatively to any hiccup in data points was made "cautiously."
"We thought the stock was embedding significant momentum at different points over the past year … and yet has still had no issues overlooking hiccups," he wrote.
Baird also raised its target on the stock on Friday — to $984 from $700 on Friday — while reiterating its neutral stance on the stock. Analyst Ben Kallo said investors should take profits ahead of the earnings release given the chance the Elon Musk-led company doesn't achieve GAAP profitability.
The difference between Credit Suisse and Baird's targets might seem extreme, but these targets are far from the outliers. According to data from FactSet, the most bearish call is $295, while Piper Sandler became the Street's biggest bull earlier this week when it raised its target to $2,322.
The target, which implies a 55% rally, even elicited a response from Elon Musk himself, who on Twitter simply said "wow."
Shares of Tesla gained 1% during early trading on Friday.
- CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed reporting.