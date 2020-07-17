Credit Suisse doubles Tesla stock price forecast but is still neutral

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China January 7, 2020.

Wall Street analysts are scrambling to catch up with Tesla's record run, which has seen shares gain more than 250% this year.

On Friday, Credit Suisse more than doubled its price target on the stock — lifting it to $1,400 from $700 — saying shares are "priced for perfection."

But analyst Dan Levy maintained his neutral rating on the electric vehicle maker, arguing that given the recent run-up in shares, "any material hiccup could drive a correction."

Tesla continues to be a favorite stock among retail investors, and after the company beat second quarter delivery estimates, speculation is growing that it will report a fourth straight quarter of GAAP profits when it posts second quarter results on July 22. This means it could be considered for inclusion in the S&P 500.

"While Tesla always had a wide retail following, with the stock's run-up, retail interest has surged, especially over the past month," Levy wrote. "Robinhood ... saw Tesla as the most widely added stock over the past month."

One of the primary factors behind Levy's new target, which is still below the $1,500 per share the stock currently fetches, is Tesla increasing the number of cars sold. Credit Suisse now envisions the company producing 1.8 million cars by 2025, versus prior estimates of 1.2 million.