Ericsson second-quarter core profit beats, margins improve on telecom equipment

Visitors pass through the entrance to the Ericsson AB pavilion at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2013.

Sweden's Ericsson reported quarterly core earnings ahead of market estimates on Friday, buoyed by higher

margins on the sale of telecom equipment, and said it was keeping its financial targets for 2020 and 2022.

Despite the economic uncertainty over the coronavirus outbreak, many telecom companies globally have been moving ahead with plans to upgrade to 5G networks, pushing up Ericsson's commercial contract wins to 99.

Ericsson and Finland's Nokia were also expected to be the beneficiaries of Britain's decision this week to ban Chinese telecoms giant Huawei from next-generation 5G networks.

"Some customers are accelerating their investments while others are temporarily cautious," Chief Executive Officer Börje Ekholm said in a statement. "With current visibility, we maintain the group targets for 2020 and 2022."