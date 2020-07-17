European stocks seen slightly higher as EU leaders meet for stimulus talks

European stocks are set for a cautiously higher open Friday as European Union leaders prepare to discuss a deal on the bloc's key coronavirus recovery package, while U.S. coronavirus cases continue to soar.

Britain's FTSE 100 is seen around 14 points higher at 6,265, Germany's DAX is set to gain around 22 points to 12,897 and France's CAC 40 is expected to inch five points higher to 5,090, according to IG data.

European stocks look set to follow the cautious tone seen overnight in Asia, where markets were a mixed bag in Friday afternoon trade.

European leaders will meet in Brussels on Friday looking to hash out a deal on the proposed 750 billion euro ($853.8 billion), which could face opposition from the "frugal four" member states of Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands. The bill may also be subject to a veto from Hungary, which has opposed linking the distribution of funds with the upholding of the EU's democratic values.

Market focus also remains attuned to the consistent rise of coronavirus cases in the U.S., with a Reuters tally putting new cases on Thursday at 77,000, by far a new daily record.

U.S. unemployment claims data also slightly underwhelmed on Thursday, as the initial jobless claims figure came in at 1.3 million for the week ending July 11, the Labor Department said, missing expectations from economists polled by Dow Jones for 1.25 million new filings.

Sino-U.S. tensions have also weighed on sentiment after Reuters reported Thursday, citing a source, that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling a stateside travel ban on all members of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their families.

The Institute for International Finance said in a report Thursday that global debt surged to a record $258 trillion in the first quarter of 2020, amounting to 331% of global GDP (gross domestic product), and is continuing to rise.

In Europe, British Airways has retired its entire fleet of Boeing 747 aircraft on the back of the downturn in global travel demand brought about by worldwide shutdown measures during the pandemic.

Earnings season continues to gather steam, with Daimler revealing ahead of its July 23 earnings report that it will post a smaller-than-expected operating loss of 1.68 billion euros for the second quarter. The German automaker also announced Thursday that it will cease production of Mercedes-Benz sedans in the U.S. and Mexico in a bid to cut costs.

Rio Tinto on Friday reported a 1.5% rise in iron ore shipments, citing improving demand from China as the world's second-largest economy emerges from the coronavirus pandemic.

Earnings Friday come from Danske Bank, Swedbank, Ericsson and Volvo.

On the data front, euro area industrial output and inflation figures for June are expected at 10 a.m. London time.