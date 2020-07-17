Oregon outrage: Elected officials blast federal authorities grabbing Portland protesters in unmarked cars

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf looks up during the launch of a new initiative to combat online child sexual exploitation during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., March 5, 2020. Kevin Lemarque | Reuters

Oregon elected officials blasted President Donald Trump's administration after reports that federal law enforcement personnel in recent days have arrested protesters off the streets of Portland while using unmarked government vehicles and refusing to tell people why they are being detained. The tactics came as federal authorities already were being criticized for shooting a protester in the head with an impact munition on Saturday night outside of Portland's federal courthouse. "This political theater from President Trump has nothing to do with public safety," said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, in a Twitter thread condemning the arrests. "The President is failing to lead this nation. Now he is deploying federal officers to patrol the streets of Portland in a blatant abuse of power by the federal government," Brown wrote. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, pinned a video of one of the arrests in question to the top of his official Twitter account, and wrote, "Authoritarian governments, not democratic republics, send unmarked authorities after protesters." "These Trump/Barr tactics designed to eliminate any accountability are absolutely unacceptable in America, and must end," wrote Merkley, referring to the president and U.S. Attorney General William Barr. The protests in Portland, like others nationwide, were initially sparked by the Memorial Day killing by Minneapolis police of George Floyd, a Black man who was being arrested on suspicion of using a counterfeit bill to make a purchase. Oregon Public Broadcasting, in a report Thursday night, said that federal authorities, including the U.S. Marshals' Special Operations Group, and a tactical unit from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, since at least Tuesday have used unmarked vehicles to patrol downtown Portland and arrest protesters. "Personal accounts and multiple videos posted online show the officers driving up to people, detaining individuals with no explanation of why they are being arrested, and driving off," OPB reported. "But interviews conducted by OPB show officers are also detaining people on Portland streets who aren't near federal property, nor is it clear that all of the people being arrested have engaged in criminal activity," the report said.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler's office referred local press to his statement earlier in the week about federal law enforcement agencies dealing with protesters. "We do not need or want their help," Wheeler, a Democrat said in that statement. "The best thing they can do is stay inside their building, or leave Portland altogether." The White House referred a request for comment from CNBC to the Department of Homeland Security, which did not immediately respond. In a statement, U.S. Border Patrol said its "agents have been deployed to Portland in direct support of the Presidential Executive Order and the newly established DHS Protecting American Communities Task Force (PACT)." "As a law enforcement component under DHS, CBP will be providing support, as needed at the request of the Federal Protective Service, to protect Federal facilities and property," Border Patrol said. A Marshals' Service spokeswoman said the agency does use unmarked vehicles, but also said that its personnel wear clear identification on their uniforms, and do inform suspects about why they are being detained.

Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf, in a letter issued Thursday, on the same day he visited Portland, said that the city "has been under siege for 47 straight days by a violent mob while local political leaders refuse to restore order to protect their city." The letter included a long list of vandalism or attempted vandalism of federal properties, including the courthouse, in Portland by what Wolf repeatedly called "violent anarchists." "Instead of addressing violent criminals in their communities, local and state leaders are instead focusing on placing blame on law enforcement and requesting fewer officers in their community," Wolf wrote. "This failed response has only emboldened the violent mob as it escalates violence day after day." "DHS will not abdicate its solemn duty to protect federal facilities and those within them." Wolf on Friday tweeted a photo of him addressing men in camouflage, writing, "Our men and women in uniform are patriots. We will never surrender to violent extremists on my watch." During an interview with Fox News on Friday morning, Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of Homeland Security, said, "What we've seen around the country is where responsible policing is advanced, violence recedes." "And Portland hasn't gotten that memo. Nor have a lot of other cities. And the president is determined to do what we can, within our jurisdiction, to help restore peace to these beleaguered cities," Cuccinelli said. But Oregon's other senator, Democrat Ron Wyden, wrote on Twitter, "'A peaceful protester in Portland was shot in the head by one of Donald Trump's secret police." "Now Trump and Chad Wolf are weaponizing the DHS as their own occupying army to provoke violence on the streets of my hometown because they think it plays well with right-wing media," Wyden wrote. Brown, in her Twitter post, wrote, "I told Acting Secretary Wolf that the federal government should remove all federal officers from our streets." "His response showed me he is on a mission to provoke confrontation for political purposes. He is putting both Oregonians and local law enforcement officers in harm's way," the governor wrote. Brown pointed her finger at Trump, saying the tactics in Portland are "coming from the same President who used tear gas to clear out peaceful protesters in Washington, DC to engineer a photo opportunity." She said that "Trump is looking for a confrontation in Oregon in the hopes of winning political points in Ohio or Iowa," two battleground states in the 2020 presidential election.

Police disperse protesters rallying against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. June 13, 2020. Picture taken June 13. Terray Sylvester | Reuters