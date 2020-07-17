The last two times this happened, homebuilding stocks rallied double digits: Chart analyst

Homebuilding stocks have been building on their gains. The group inched higher in Friday's premarket trading session after homebuilder sentiment rose to record highs, a sign that business was seeing a significant recovery from coronavirus shutdowns. The chart of the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB), which tracks the group, is equally encouraging, Miller Tabak chief market strategist Matt Maley said Thursday. "A lot of people forget because of the way the tech stocks have acted recently that most of the market has been stuck in a sideways range for the last couple of weeks, and the ITB has been no different," he said on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

After the sentiment report, it is now "breaking out to the upside" and adding to a series of higher lows and higher highs, both encouraging signs for chart analysts, Maley said. "On top of that, we have the ITB experiencing a golden cross. That, of course, is when a rising 50-day moving average crosses above a rising 200-day moving average," he said. "The last two times that happened — in 2019 and 2017 — the group rallied another 60% and 40%, respectively. So, on a long-term basis, that's very, very bullish as well." Maley's one caveat was tied to a key piece of the home construction story: lumber. "Lumber's come down quite a bit the last couple of days after it reached its most overbought condition on its RSI chart, its Relative Strength Index [momentum] chart, ... since 1993," Maley said.