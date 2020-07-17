HSBC downgrades stocks in China and India

British multinational banking and financial services holding company HSBC Bank seen in Hong Kong.

HSBC bank has downgraded its outlook on stocks in China and India after a strong rally in the benchmark indexes of both countries, amid the coronavirus pandemic this year.

"We downgraded China about a week ago, for the very simple reason ... it is expensive on an absolute basis, it's rallied very much to outperform the rest of the region," said Herald van der Linde, head of Asia Pacific equity strategy at HSBC.

The Shanghai composite is up 5.24% since the beginning of the year and the Shenzhen component has gained 24.6% in the same period.

He said the bank was "not really comfortable" with some share price moves in the market.

"Companies ... were moving very rapidly, there was talk about margin trading pushing the market higher," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection" on Thursday, referring to the process in which investors borrow money to trade stocks.

"Typically, that's hoping that the retail investor pushes that market higher, but on pure fundamentals, we thought that market was simply getting a little bit expensive."