Investor who is nearly doubling the Nasdaq's return in 2020 says he isn't worried about valuations

The manager of a mutual fund that has jumped more than 30% this year said he isn't worried about sky high valuations for his favorite growth stocks.

The PGIM Jennison Global Opportunities Fund has nearly doubled the performance of the Nasdaq Composite this year, with concentrated bets in hot areas like tech and e-commerce. The fund has made slight tweaks to its top holdings over the past two months, but is still standing behind its convictions after a dramatic rally in many of those sectors.

Thomas Davis, the global equity portfolio manager at Jennison Associates and one of the managers of this fund, said that sometimes your best performing picks will become your worst performers for a quarter or so, but "the market tends to rotate right back" once they prove the resiliency of their earnings.