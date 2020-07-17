Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli: Look at these stocks to ride green energy, electric car crazes

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli told CNBC on Friday that despite the immediate impact of the coronavirus, he continues to keep a big-picture focus on the societal trends that will shape the next decade.

"What's going to help the planet? What's going to help people? And what's the potential for innovation that will be unleashed?" Gabelli said on "Squawk Box." "That's where we're focusing on. We're looking at things with a microscope ... short term, but we're also looking at a telescope."

The chairman and CEO of GAMCO Investors singled out the adoption of renewable energy and electric vehicles and discussed stocks investors can buy to play those trends.