Stakeholder capitalism set to become 'more and more important,' says BlackRock's Fink

In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, stakeholder capitalism — or the idea that companies have a greater purpose besides just providing returns for shareholders — is set to become even more important, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said Friday.

"The one thing that is very clear in this Covid world ... [is that] stakeholder capitalism is only going to become more and more important, and the companies that focus on all their stakeholders – their clients, their employees, the society where they work and operate – are going to be the companies that are going to be the winners for the future," he said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Fink said that BlackRock, which is the world's largest money manager with more than $7 trillion in assets under management, has seen a "surge of interest" among clients looking to invest in areas like renewable energy. And he envisions this trend accelerating.

The firm said that its iShares U.S. sustainable exchange-traded-funds attracted $11 billion during the first half of the year, which is more than double 2019's total of $5 billion. Since the beginning of the year, BlackRock has launched 23 new sustainable ETFs this year.

This is in keeping with Fink's comments in his annual letter to company executives, in which he said that BlackRock would make sustainability the "new standard for investing."

Part of this includes pushing companies to become more transparent by disclosing their climate risk in accordance with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, for example.