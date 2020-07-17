The NCAA just released new guidelines for college athletics—here's what schools are doing

As new U.S. cases of Covid-19 continue to surge, colleges are preparing for students to return to campus this fall. According to most recent estimates from The Chronicle of Higher Education, 55% of colleges have planned for in-person classes and 30% are proposing a "hybrid model" in which some classes will be taught on campus.

One part of on-campus life that schools are struggling to navigate is sports.

On Thursday, the NCAA, the organization which regulates student-athletes, announced its latest guidelines for college sports in the era of Covid-19.

The new guidelines, which are the third the organization has released about how college athletic departments should address the pandemic,, state that students should practice outside as much as possible, wear masks when they are on the sidelines and conduct daily "self-health checks."

The NCAA appears to indicate that the latest restrictions have been influenced by the lack of a national testing program.

"When the NCAA began discussions about return of sport after the cancellation of 2020 winter and spring championships, there was an expectation that such a return would take place within a context that assumed syndromic surveillance, national testing strategies and enhanced contact tracing," reads the statement. "Although testing and contact tracing infrastructure have expanded considerably, the variations in approach to reopening America for business and recreation have correlated with a considerable spike in cases in recent weeks. This requires that schools contemplate a holistic strategy that includes testing to return to sports with a high contact risk."

The guidelines also included the following chart: