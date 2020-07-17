The Trade Desk's connected TV bet has paid off in a big way during the pandemic

For investors who were burned in recent years by ad tech, The Trade Desk has represented a rare winning bet. That's been even more true in the four months since the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of Americans to stay home.

The Trade Desk's technology helps brands and agencies reach targeted audiences across media formats and devices, and the company has a particularly strong presence in the connected TV (CTV) market. CEO Jeff Green said on the company's earnings call in May that while The Trade Desk had viewed the transition to CTV as a multiyear story, "the last eight to 10 weeks have changed all of that."

With more people in their living rooms streaming shows and movies, The Trade Desk has seen more opportunities to show them ads on platforms like Disney's Hulu, Sling, Tubi, NBCUniversal and ESPN as well as third-party content on Amazon Fire TV. Investors anticipating continued growth have pushed the stock up 64% this year, while the S&P 500 is about flat. The Trade Desk is now valued at close to $20 billion.

"I believe that the media landscape has changed forever, starting in the middle of March," Green said on the earnings call. "The biggest loser in all this is traditional linear television, and CTV is without a doubt the biggest winner."

The Trade Desk said earlier this year it expects to reach well over 80 million households via connected TV in the U.S. in 2020. The company says spending in the sector was up 100% in the first quarter from a year earlier.