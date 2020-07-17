These five companies reporting earnings in the week ahead almost always beat the Street

A person can be seen riding the Charging Bull in the financial distrcict of New York City amid Coronavirus pandemic on April 5, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The unprecedented disruption from the pandemic has made the current earnings season murkier than ever, but a handful of companies, that are set report results next week, almost always top analyst expectations.

CNBC Pro crunched the numbers using data from Bespoke Investment Group and found five stocks with a strong track record of exceeding Wall Street estimates when it comes to quarterly earnings. These stocks also tend to get an immediate boost after the result.