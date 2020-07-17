This real estate agent plans on using Airbnb Experiences to generate income during pandemic

When real estate agent Michelle Lewis saw 65% of her annual income disappear as the pandemic spread across the United States, she knew she needed to come up with an alternative way to earn some cash. Based in Atlanta but with most of her properties in Texas, Lewis had been hopeful that Texas' early reopening would see her income bounce back. But cases in Texas have surged in the past weeks, sending the state back into lockdown.

Fear of financial insecurity is widespread across the U.S.

As the country continues to deal with the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, the numbers of Americans filing for unemployment each week are rising. For the week ending July 11, initial jobless claims rose to 1.3 million for the week ending July 11, outpacing economists prediction of 1.25 million, marking the 17th straight week that initial jobless claims totaled at least 1 million. Continuing claims — which refer to those receiving benefits for at least two straight weeks — are currently hovering around 17 million.

August could be even worse. The financial relief that millions of people are currently receiving under the CARES Act is set to expire at the end of July. While the Senate has confirmed that it will soon begin debating the measures of another round of relief, experts predict that any sort of stimulus passed will take weeks to reach people, possibly beyond August.

Lewis is now trying to figure out how she can make it through this pandemic without relying heavily on her savings. Despite objections from her friends, Lewis began working with Instacart as a way to earn some extra cash. A contestant on NBC's "Titan Games," Lewis knows the value of hard work but needed help reaching her savings and investment goals.