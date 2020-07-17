Treasury yields fall as U.S. coronavirus cases continue to rise

U.S. government debt prices ticked higher Friday, as investors digested the fact that the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. shows no sign of slowing.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower around 0.6037% in early trading, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond slipped to around 1.2975%. Bond yields fall as their prices rise.

It comes after the U.S. reported over 77,000 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, a new record high, and close to 1,000 additional deaths, according to calculations by Reuters. The country has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world — over 3.5 million to date — and more than 590,000 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

The news appeared to weigh on risk sentiment, as more businesses look likely to shut up shop — at least temporarily — as the virus' spread looks set to continue.