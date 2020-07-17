What to watch today: Dow set to rise after snapping 4-day win streak

Dow futures were pointing to a modest gain at Friday's open, one day after the blue chip average snapped a four-session winning streak with a 0.5% drop. Daily coronavirus cases in the U.S. hit another record, topping 77,000 on Thursday. Florida on Thursday reported its third straight day of over 11,000 of new infections, another state record. (CNBC)
Shares of Netflix were sinking 7% in the premarket on a quarterly earnings miss and weaker-than-expected subscriber growth guidance. However, revenue of $6.15 billion and global paid net subscriber additions of nearly 10.1 million beat expectations. (CNBC)
* Netflix promotes content chief Ted Sarandos to co-CEO (CNBC)
BlackRock (BLK), the world's biggest money manager, reported quarterly profit of $7.85 per share, beating estimates of $6.99. Revenue of $3.65 billion also topped forecasts. Profit was up 21% from a year ago, with the firm seeing a 7% increase in assets under management to $7.3 trillion. (Reuters)
* BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says wearing masks will help economy avoid another shutdown (CNBC)
On Friday's economic calendar, the government reported June housing starts increased more than 17% to a total of nearly 1.19 million units. The rebound in the housing market comes as 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hit new lows, sinking to 2.98% this week, according to Freddie Mac.
Most transmission of the coronavirus is coming from people who are asymptomatic and never develop any symptoms, "particularly young adults," a top official from the Department of Health and Human Services told CNBC on Friday. Adm. Brett Giroir, the assistant secretary for HHS, said, "You have to cast a wide net" on testing. (CNBC)
* Giroir says closing indoor bars and wearing masks will 'shut down' coronavirus outbreaks (CNBC)
White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a U.S. Chamber of Commerce event Friday morning, a day after urging young Americans not take the coronavirus lightly. "You're propagating the pandemic," the nation's top infectious disease expert told Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an interview Thursday evening. (CNBC)
While praising Fauci for his work, Zuckerberg criticized President Donald Trump's handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. "It's really disappointing that we still don't have adequate testing, that the credibility of our top scientists like yourself and the CDC are being undermined," the Facebook chief told Fauci. (CNBC)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said a new, developing coronavirus relief bill would cost at least $1.3 trillion, but she argued it's not enough. Congress has a couple weeks to extend the federal $600-per-week enhanced unemployment benefit that's been a critical lifeline for jobless Americans. (CNBC)
* Extra unemployment benefits are available. You have to reapply to get them (CNBC)
Former Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders slammed the White House for giving Gilead Sciences (GILD) a "windfall" deal to secure most of the pharmaceutical company's supply of its coronavirus-fighting drug remdesivir with the United States. (CNBC)
* GOP Georgia governor sues Democratic Atlanta mayor over city face mask mandate (NBC News)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is extending its ban on passenger cruising from U.S. ports through Sept. 30, citing "ongoing" dangers of coronavirus outbreaks aboard ships. The CDC's no-sail order had been due to expire next week. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean and Carnival were under some pressure. (CNBC)
Amazon (AMZN) will begin screening some warehouse employees for Covid-19 symptoms as they report to work, marking the latest effort to heighten safety measures at its facilities. If workers don't report any symptoms, they'll scan their badge, complete a temperature check and enter the building as normal, the notice said. (CNBC)
Twitter (TWTR) said about 130 accounts were targeted during this week's security incident, including those of prominent individuals like former President Obama, Bill Gates, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Microsoft (MSFT) said it has trimmed its workforce across multiple functions and locations, although it did not elaborate on how many or which jobs were cut. Business Insider earlier reported that under 1,000 jobs were cut at Microsoft.
United Airlines (UAL) reached an agreement with its pilots union designed to reduce the number of involuntary furloughs. Pilots aged 62 and older will have the option of an early retirement deal, and all pilots will be able to voluntarily reduce hours or take a leave of absence without losing health benefits.
Lyft (LYFT) plans to distribute about 60,000 vehicle partition shields to its most active drivers to protect against the possible spread of the coronavirus. It also plans to begin selling the custom-made barriers to other drivers later this summer.
Online lender Lending Tree (TREE) raised its revenue outlook, with refinancing demand increasing sharply as mortgage rates hit record lows.