How this woman rebuilt her life after losing millions in the 2008 housing crisis

Patrice Washington became a real estate broker her senior year of college.

After graduating from USC in 2003, Washington opened a boutique real estate and mortgage brokerage with a team of employees to keep up with demand. By 2007, she had made millions and parked her earnings into 13 investment properties.

Then the housing market crashed.

Today, the 39-year-old Washington is a successful entrepreneur, best-selling author and podcast host. Check out this video to learn how she rebuilt her life after losing everything and to hear her advice for anyone struggling in the coronavirus economy.

More from Invest in You:

'Predictably Irrational' author says this is what investors should be doing during the pandemic

Coronavirus forced this couple into a 27-day quarantine amid their honeymoon cruise

How to prepare for a family member with COVID-19

Disclosure: NBCUniversal and Comcast Ventures are investors in Acorns.