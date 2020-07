A view of the Wall Street street sign with the New York Stock Exchange during the coronavirus pandemic on May 25, 2020 in New York City.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Investors should consider trimming positions in tech growth stocks after their outperformance so far this year, Bernstein's Toni Sacconaghi said in a note to clients.

The closely followed Wall Street analyst said investors should shift to a market weight in tech for the second half, following a boom in work-from-home stocks and a Nasdaq Composite rising more than 16% year-to-date despite the pandemic.