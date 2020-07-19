New online tool helps you prepare for a tricky cost that may sink your retirement

One of the trickiest parts of retirement planning is knowing whether you'll need long-term care down the road — or how much it might cost.

While not everyone will need such care — help with daily living activities like bathing or dressing — those who do can face a big tab. Medicare — relied on by most retirees — generally doesn't cover long-term care. (Skilled nursing care and rehabilitative services do get limited coverage related to certain hospital stays.)

"It's truly impossible to predict if, when, and for how long you may need long-term care," said certified financial planner Michael Hennessy, founder and CEO of Harbor Crest Wealth Advisors in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. "Costs vary substantially, so it's difficult to carve out the exact amount you may need."

A new online tool can help determine how much you may for LTC services such as a home health aide or nursing home care, based on where you plan to retire. There's a section that allows you input assets and expected retirement income if you want to get an idea of how much of the potential cost could come from income and savings (or you can skip that section).

The tool also explains how much insurance would cost to cover those expenses.

While offered by Saturday Insurance, an online agency that sells such policies, you can use the tool without providing personal identifiers — no name or contact information is necessary unless you choose to input it.

"There may be more unbiased sources, but a lot of times those online calculators really do come in handy," said CFP Doug Boneparth, president of Bone Fide Wealth in New York.