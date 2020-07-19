Saudi to weather storm as it marshals G20 through once in a lifetime recession

Saudi Arabia pledged to protect its economy while ramping up international cooperation as G20 policymakers face growing pressure to mitigate the impact of the deepest global recession in decades.

"The world is still living through COVID-19 and there is a lot of uncertainty around, but I am optimistic as always," Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, told CNBC's Hadley Gamble at the conclusion of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting on Saturday.

"Saudi has weathered an even worse oil crisis in the past and worse geopolitical situation in the past," he said. "We recovered strongly, as this is not going to be an exception."

G20 finance and central bank chiefs met Saturday and pledged to "use all available policy tools to safeguard people's lives, jobs and incomes" as the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the global economy.

"We are watching what's happening in the world," Al Jadaan said, highlighting that the G20 group is prioritizing its efforts to support the global economic recovery and enhance the resilience of the financial system.

"People are pushing for reopening, but we need to be cautious and careful because at the end of the day, people's lives and peoples livelihoods is what matters," he added.

Saudi Arabia's economy, the largest in the Middle East, was forecast to shrink by 6.8% this year, according to the International Monetary Fund. It's a sharper decline than the 2.3% contraction estimated in April.

"In 2020, like every country around the world, we are likely to see negative growth," Al Jadaan said, adding that he expects the contraction in the Saudi economy to be "much less" than the IMF forecasts.

"We are seeing a very healthy pickup, but we are remaining vigilant and we want to see how things develop throughout the third quarter," he said. "We will weather this and we will come out stronger."