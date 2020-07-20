These young immigrant brothers are teaching A.I. to high-schoolers for free: We want to give kids 'a lucky break'

Since 20-something brothers Haroon and Hamza Choudery immigrated to Brooklyn, New York from from rural Pakistan in 1998, their lives have been changed by technology in both amazing and devastating ways.

Technology provides a nice living for the brothers: Haroon, 26, has a well-paying AI job at a healthcare company, and Hamza, 24, works at WeWork.

But their uncle has seen the other side.

The Chouderys' uncle used his life savings to finance a New York City taxi medallion in 2013 (which, at the time, cost as much as $1.3 million). But thanks to technology, the ride-share boom left the medallion worth just 20% of its original value, Haroon says.

"As you can imagine, starting from scratch after over two decades of working as a taxi driver had a devastating effect on the trajectory of his life."

This whiplash — technology launching their careers while devastating their elder — also had an effect on Haroon and Hamza. Inspired in part by the experience, the brothers co-founded a nonprofit called AI for Anyone.

The idea behind the AI literacy organization is to use "our privilege to help those that are less privileged avoid getting into situations where their livelihoods are destroyed, whether it be through like automation replacing their jobs or whether it be through automation being designed to accommodate the needs of more affluent and more well off people and not really taken the the underrepresented populations into account when they're making their decisions," Haroon says.

Both in the classroom and online, AI for Anyone teaches students the basics of artificial intelligence, increases awareness of AI's role in society and shows how the technology can be used.

"We had support that really gave us a lot of lucky breaks," Haroon says, referring to the opportunities they were afforded after coming to the US. "We want to ... help give [kids] a lucky break in the form of some knowledge that may help them make a pivot in their lives," he says.