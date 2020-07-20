China's property market is rebounding from the coronavirus crisis, but some warn it may overheat

China's housing market is showing signs of recovery after the coronavirus crisis and analysts say that offers bond investors opportunities as developers get back on their feet.

"Urbanization and upgrading are key demand drivers. Property prices are recovering and developer profitability is improving," Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management, said in a briefing on the firm's mid-year outlook earlier this month.

Briscoe said the firm is positive on larger developers, which are growing market share as smaller players exit the industry. Commercial property, however, should be avoided as it could be facing downward rental pressure due to the outbreak, he said.

Ratings giant Moody's said industry consolidation will continue in the next 12 to 18 months. The agency said it expects its "rated developers will continue to outperform the general market because of their strong sales execution abilities and branding. They will increase their market share as weaker developers are forced out of the market."

Housing sales in the country plummeted at the outset of the pandemic as China's economy shut down. But official data pointed to a recovery in transactions as the country reopened.

Property sales by floor area jumped 9.7% in May, compared with a 2.1% fall in April, according to Reuters. Funds raised by China's property developers fell 6.1% in the January to May period, compared to a 10.4% drop for the first four months of 2020, the report said.

"China's recovery will benefit Asian high-yield bonds directly as China's share of the Asian high-yield universe is close to 50%," Briscoe added.