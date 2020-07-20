EU grapples with 'mission impossible' at deadlocked summit over coronavirus economic recovery fund

Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte looks on next to Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and France's President Emmanuel Macron prior the start of the European Council building in Brussels, on July 18, 2020

EU leaders stood at an impasse on Sunday after three days of haggling over a plan to revive economies throttled by the Covid-19 pandemic, but the chairman of their near-record-length summit urged them to make one last push on "mission impossible."

Charles Michel reminded the 27 leaders of the European Union over dinner in Brussels that more than 600,000 people had now died as a result of the coronavirus around the world, and said it was up to them to stand together in the face of an unprecedented crisis.

"My hope is that we reach an agreement and that the headline ... tomorrow is that the EU has accomplished mission impossible," he said. "That is my heartfelt wish ... after three days of non-stop work."

The leaders are at odds over how to carve up a vast recovery fund designed to help haul Europe out of its deepest recession since World War II, and what strings to attach for countries it would benefit.

Diplomats said it was possible that they would abandon the summit and try again for an agreement next month.

On the table is a 1.8-trillion-euro ($2.06-trillion) package for the EU's next long-term budget and recovery fund.

The 750 billion euros proposed for the recovery fund would be raised on behalf of them all on capital markets by the EU's executive European Commission, which would be a historic step towards greater integration, and then funneled mostly to hard-hit Mediterranean rim countries.