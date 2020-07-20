7 Harvard business professors share the top books on their summer reading list

With many of us still stuck at home for the foreseeable future, it's the perfect time to refresh your summer reading list. In need of some page-turning recommendations? Good news: In a recent interview with The Harvard Gazette, Harvard Business School professors share the books they're looking forward to this summer. From fiction to non-fiction, the list is packed with intriguing must-reads:

1. 'The Condemnation of Blackness: Race, Crime, and the Making of Modern Urban America'

2. 'The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power'

By Shoshanna Zuboff Business management professor Joseph Fuller just started reading "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism," which he describes as a "sweeping description of the rise and impact of business models that are premised on harvesting and monetizing personal information." Shoshanna Zuboff's book is of profound importance to contemporary readers and economic and political historians — and it will continue to be for generations to come. "If you own a copy, keep it," said Fuller. "A scholarly grandchild will thank you." Another notable pick: "Life and Fate," by Vasily Grossman

3. 'Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber'

4. 'The Fearless Organization: Creating Psychological Safety in the Workplace for Learning, Innovation and Growth'

By Amy Edmondson Euvin Naidoo, who teaches financial reporting, is finishing up Amy Edmondson's "The Fearless Organization." In this practical guide, Edmondson uses her years of research on psychological safety in teamwork and innovation to show how leaders can create a culture that enables, supports and empowers positive team and community impact, especially in times of rapid change. Another notable pick: "Think Outside the Building: How Advanced Leaders Can Change the World One Smart Innovation at a Time," by Rosabeth Moss Kanter

5. 'Inside Out and Back Again'

By Thanhha Lai For fiction lovers, associate professor of business administration Laura Huang recommends "Inside Out and Back Again." A winner of the National Book Award, Thanhha Lai's book is inspired by her experience as a refugee — fleeing Vietnam after the Fall of Saigon and immigrating to Alabama. "I like to switch up what I'm reading — so I often alternate between fiction and non-fiction," said Huang. "It makes me think about how we are often caught between worlds and identities, and the ways we must choose to reconcile our past with our present." Other notable picks: "Girl in Translation," by Jean Kwok

"When the Legends Die: The Timeless Coming-of-Age Story about a Native American Boy Caught Between Two Worlds," by Hal Borland

6. 'The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King, Jr.'

By Peniel E. Joseph Business professor and former president of HBO Home Entertainment Henry McGee is eager to finish up "The Sword and the Shield." A frequent national commentator on issues of race, Peniel E. Joseph's dual biography upends longstanding preconceptions to transform our understanding of two iconic African American leaders. "It is particularly timely with our country's new focus on addressing racism and its catastrophic effects," said McGee.

7. 'The Obstacle is the Way: The Ancient Art of Turning Adversity to Advantage'