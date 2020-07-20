Jim Cramer: 'It's hard to go wrong with the great outdoors stocks'

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday dished out a handful of stock plays that can give investors exposure to the great outdoors. In early June, the "Mad Money" host said the camping and RV stocks are "back in a big way" amid the social distancing culture that has reshaped society during the coronavirus pandemic. He added four more companies to his outdoor opportunities. Three of those stocks are taking a breather after a big run, and Cramer thinks they're worth buying into weakness. "In the summer of Covid, it's hard to go wrong with the great outdoors stocks, because people are desperate for a safe way to do anything," Cramer said. "That's why I like Pool Corp., Tractor Supply [and] Yeti into weakness, and I'm willing to take a chance with the lagging — and some people think terrible — Newell Brands."

Pool Corp.

PoolCorp., a swimming pool parts and equipment wholesaler, has seen its shares rise about 42% this year, tacking on another 2.36% gain Monday to finish at $301.35. The company is set to report second-quarter earnings Thursday afternoon. Wall Street is looking for profits of $3.18 per share on nearly $1.17 billion in revenues. Cramer said expectations are high. "We know Pool Corp.'s doing well because they gave us a very bullish business update at the end of May, with big demand for maintenance supplies and pool construction components," Cramer said. "If you don't already own it, put a small position on it. Hopefully, it pulls back before the earnings due to some exogenous event" and you can "buy more."

Tractor Supply

Cramer recommended investors buy into Tractor Supply, a retailer dealing in farming, ranching and gardening products. Gardening demand is up, as people spend more time at home than in previous summers. The stock has rallied almost 55% this year, finishing Monday's session up almost 3% to $144.69 per share. The company is set to report quarterly results on Thursday. "Trying to game this quarter is a mug's game — the stock's run up too much — but I think this company has a fabulous long-term holding. If the stock dips, you need to pounce," Cramer said. "The company's been making some major digital investments lately; they just relaunched their website. I think that could give you the next leg higher even after the pandemic goes away."

Yeti

Yeti, which makes high-performance outdoor gear such as coolers, tumblers, bottles and mugs, has had a monster run on the market in the last three months. The stock surged 86% in that time frame, gaining 2% on Monday to close at $45.05. Cramer began recommending this equity weeks after its public offering in 2018. "I think Yeti is a perfect fit for the great outdoors thesis, although when you consider that the stock's nearly tripled from its March lows" investors can "maybe buy some and, again, wait for a pullback," Cramer said. "Remember, I'm blessing buying some."

Newell Brands