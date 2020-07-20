Lawsuit accuses ex-Fox News reporter Ed Henry of rape, says Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson harassed other woman

A bombshell lawsuit filed by two women Monday accused former Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry of raping one of them, and says that the network's star anchor Sean Hannity once offered $100 to staffers to "date" another woman who accuses Henry of sexual harassment.

The federal suit says that in addition to Henry, plaintiff Cathy Areu was sexually harassed by multiple other men at Fox News, including Hannity, the host Tucker Carlson, journalist Howard Kurtz and Gianno Caldwell.

The other plaintiff, Areu's fellow former Fox News employee Jennifer Eckhart, claims that Henry raped her, in addition to committing other sexual misconduct against her.

The Manhattan federal court lawsuit comes three weeks after Fox News fired Henry for what the network said was sexual misconduct. The suit names as defendants Fox News, Hannity, Carlson and Howard Kurtz, and was filed on behalf of Eckhart and Areu by the lawyers Douglas Wigdor and Michael Willemin.

The suit says that Areu "was a relatively regular face on The Sean Hannity Show until March 8, 2018."

"On that day, Mr. Hannity, on set and in front of the entire studio crew – and completely unsolicited – threw $100 on the set desk. He then began calling out to the men in the room and demanding that someone take Ms. Areu out on a date for drinks at Del Friscos," the suit said.

"He repeatedly yelled, 'who wants to take her on a date?' 'Take her on a date to Del Friscos.' Ms. Areu was

completely mortified and made clear that she was incredibly uncomfortable with Mr. Hannity's misogynistic behavior by quietly pleading with one of her friends in the room to accept the money so that the humiliation would end," the suit claims.

The suit also says, "It is widely documented in the public record that Fox News has not only cultivated and fostered sexual harassment and misconduct, but has consistently accepted and rewarded it. Nevertheless, Fox News would have the public believe that it is a different place from the Fox News that was run by former disgraced Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes," the suit says.

"Unfortunately, it is actually worse."

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.

Henry's attorney, Catherine Foti, said in a statement earlier this month after he was fired, that "Ed Henry denies the allegations referenced in the Fox announcement and is confident that he will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum."

Foti did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

- Additional reporting by CNBC's Kevin Breuninger