Mark Cuban: The NBA has an 'advantage' over the NFL with player pandemic safety

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and billionaire investor, called the National Basketball Association's plan to restart its season on July 30 at Orlando's Walt Disney World a "big psychological experiment" in a CNBC "Squawk Box" interview on Monday. He also said the NBA is better prepared to restart play than the National Football League.

The NBA, which was the first major U.S. sports league to suspend its season in March due to coronavirus concerns, is creating a "bubble" campus for 22 teams in Florida. The plan depends on frequent coronavirus testing and mass quarantine in one location.

The players are "adapting well" and "getting along great" so far, according to Cuban, who said he could only speak to the Mavericks' situation. He said players are wearing masks and following the protocols put in place.

The NBA has the "advantage" over the NFL, which is getting ready to start training camps for its 2020 regular season, said Cuban. Under the restart's modified protocol, NBA teams can bring 15 to 17 players to Orlando, compared to NFL teams, which have over 50 players in addition to larger staffs. The NFL doesn't have plans to hold games in a bubble like the NBA. Instead, games will be played at each team's stadium.

"We have one location, we're able to keep everything under control," said Cuban.

In contrast, he said that type of single-location quarantine would be "very difficult" for the NFL and he has not heard the NFL is considering such a plan at all. NFL stars such as Russell Wilson and J.J. Watt recently voiced their concerns about the league's health and safety plans for players and their families.

While sports may be an escape for Americans, their return could provide applicable lessons for us too.

"If people in the real world outside of the NBA follow the masking protocols the same way that NBA players are, we'd already be dealing with this virus and be way ahead of where we are now," Cuban said.