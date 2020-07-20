BioReference Labs says it will conduct coronavirus testing for all 32 NFL teams

The NFL has selected BioReference Laboratories, a private diagnostics company, to handle coronavirus testing for the entire league this year, Executive Chairman Dr. Jon Cohen told CNBC's Jim Cramer Monday.

"I am not going to discuss the specifics of our relationship right now with the NFL," he said in an interview on "Mad Money." "I will confirm for you that we are the tester. We will be testing all 32 teams in 30 different cities around the country."

This is the third professional sports contract that BioReference has announced this month. Within the last two weeks, the Elmwood Park, NJ-based company revealed that it will provide Covid-19 testing for the NBA and MLS.

This story is developing.