'Tenet' pulled from release calendar, delayed indefinitely

John David Washington and Robert Pattinson star in "Tenet," an upcoming spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan.

Warner Bros.' much anticipated spy thriller "Tenet" has been pulled from its Aug. 12 release date and delayed indefinitely as coronavirus cases continue to spike in the U.S.

The move is a massive blow to the exhibition industry, which had been using "Tenet" as an anchor for its reopening plans.

This is the third time that the studio has been forced to delay the tentpole feature due to concerns over Covid-19.

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan's wholly original and mind-blowing feature," said Warner Bros. chairman Toby Emmerich in a statement provided to Variety. "We are not treating Tenet like a traditional global day-and-date release, and our upcoming marketing and distribution plans will reflect that."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.