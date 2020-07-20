Take this Social Security quiz and see if you are smarter than the average American

If you're like many Americans, you won't get this quiz question about Social Security right: "I must be a U.S. citizen to collect Social Security retirement benefits."

Insurance company MassMutual recently posed 12 true/false questions like this one about the federal program to 1,500 Americans via an online poll. The question on citizenship and eligibility drew drew the most incorrect responses. The correct answer is "false."

More than half of the respondents — 52% — either failed or barely passed the quiz. Of those respondents, 33% failed and 19% got a D.

The one question that most individuals were able to answer correctly was whether their benefits would be reduced if they started collecting early, before their full retirement age.

"We're getting the message out that there are choices, and people have to really understand what the future would hold for them relative to Social Security planning," said David Freitag, a financial planning consultant at MassMutual. "The bad news is that we still have a lot more to do."

These are the true/false questions MassMutual posed to respondents. How many answers can you get right?