These undervalued health care stocks are ready to outperform, BTIG says

Julius Shakari, from California in full PPE gear, takes photos with his friend in front of the Charging Bull, sometimes referred to as the Wall Street Bull, a bronze sculpture in the Financial District of Manhattan New York May 19, 2020.

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The market is overly concerned with what a Joe Biden presidency would mean for health stocks, and investors should buy in before the election, BTIG said in a new note to clients.

The firm published a list of "Value Rx" stocks that are down year to date and could outperform during the second half and into 2021.

"Investors are reliving 2016, where Health Care underperformed in front of an 'expected' Clinton victory and markets overestimate a Biden presidency's desire to radically change Obamacare," the note said.